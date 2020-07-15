Marché Bacchus celebrates Bastille Day with skydivers
Restaurant co-proprietor Rhonda Wyatt said it was the 13th year it celebrated France’s independence day.
Let’s see: Mark Bastille Day by storming a prison in late 18th century clothing or enjoy great French food and skydivers descending into a lake.
Marché Bacchus, the French restaurant in the Desert Shores neighborhood on 2620 Regatta Drive, has chosen the latter.
It celebrated France’s Bastille Day on Tuesday night with a special menu, entertainment and skydivers.
Restaurant co-proprietor Rhonda Wyatt said it was the 13th year it celebrated France’s independence day.
She added that because of the new social distancing rules, the gathering was not as large as in years’ past.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.