Marché Bacchus celebrates Bastille Day with skydivers

Restaurant co-proprietor Rhonda Wyatt said it was the 13th year it celebrated France’s independence day.

Marche Bacchus restaurant in Las Vegas celebrated France's Bastille Day with a special menu, entertainment and skydivers on July 14, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Guests dine at Marché Bacchus for their Bastille Day celebration, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A skydiver descends from a plane for Marché Bacchus' Bastille Day celebration, in front of the restaurant's guests, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scherri McHahon of Las Vegas dines at Marché Bacchus during a Bastille Day celebration, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Let’s see: Mark Bastille Day by storming a prison in late 18th century clothing or enjoy great French food and skydivers descending into a lake.

Marché Bacchus, the French restaurant in the Desert Shores neighborhood on 2620 Regatta Drive, has chosen the latter.

It celebrated France’s Bastille Day on Tuesday night with a special menu, entertainment and skydivers.

She added that because of the new social distancing rules, the gathering was not as large as in years’ past.

