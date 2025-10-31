Measles outbreak in Utah, Arizona grows to over 130 cases

The outbreak has affected parts of northwest Arizona and southwest Utah. Some have been hospitalized.

A measles outbreak in parts of Utah and Arizona not far from Las Vegas has grown to over 130 cases, according to public health officials in both states.

David Heaton, a public information officer for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, said there have been 43 measles cases recently confirmed in a five-county area. Those counties include Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane and Washington, which includes the city of St. George, about 120 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services website, an active outbreak of 93 cases also exists in Mohave County in the northwest corner of the state. Three hospitalizations have been reported there, according to the website. Another four cases have been reported in Navajo County, which is farther east in the state.

Since the first Utah cases were detected in August, Heaton said five people have been hospitalized, though all five have since been discharged. Only one of the individuals confirmed with measles had been immunized.

Heaton said most of those confirmed with measles have been “school-aged children,” though several cases were adults and infants.

“We’re continuing to encourage families to get the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective,” Heaton said. “Measles is something that can be really rough on kids.”

A message left for a spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Health Services was not immediately returned.

