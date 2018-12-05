Medical helicopter makes emergency landing south of Las Vegas

A medical helicopter had an emergency landing on the side of a highway south of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

(Getty Images)

A Mercy Air flight had unknown mechanical issues and landed on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 95, near state Route 165, trooper Travis Smaka said.

Another helicopter arrived to pick up the patient the first chopper was carrying.

No details on the patient were available.

A trooper was assisting the Boulder City Police Department with the call.

35.828546, -114.937387