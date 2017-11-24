Meetings to debate renewal of Burning Man permit

Federal officials and the organizers of the annual Burning Man counterculture festival will be hosting a series of meetings next month to get the public’s input regarding the proposed renewal of the event’s permit.

The Black Rock Lighthouse Service installation is shown in the distance during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The festival happens every year in northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles north of Reno.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the formal permit renewal process is expected to begin in March. The special recreation permit would allow the arts and music celebration to continue to take place in the desert from 2019 to 2028.

The meetings hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and festival organizers are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 in Gerlach, Reno and Lovelock.