ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Meetings to debate renewal of Burning Man permit

The Associated Press
November 23, 2017 - 7:53 pm
 

WINNEMUCCA — Federal officials and the organizers of the annual Burning Man counterculture festival will be hosting a series of meetings next month to get the public’s input regarding the proposed renewal of the event’s permit.

The festival happens every year in northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles north of Reno.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the formal permit renewal process is expected to begin in March. The special recreation permit would allow the arts and music celebration to continue to take place in the desert from 2019 to 2028.

The meetings hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and festival organizers are scheduled for Dec. 4-6 in Gerlach, Reno and Lovelock.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Nevada Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like