41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $750M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2021 - 6:04 am
 
Updated January 12, 2021 - 9:21 pm
People line up inside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as they wait to buy the Mega Million and ...
People line up inside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as they wait to buy the Mega Million and the Powerball lottery tickets, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball ticket ...
Hundreds line up outside of the Prime Valley Lotto Store as people wait to buy Powerball tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The winning prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will be worth $615 m ...
The winning prize for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will be worth $615 million while the Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2021, drawing will be worth $550 million.

At least there is Powerball to fall back on.

There was no winner of the $615 million Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing in Atlanta, Georgia. The top jackpot grows to $750 million for Friday’s pull.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were: 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The Mega Number was 9.

Wednesday’s evening drawing for Powerball offers a prize of $550 million.

The $615 million would be the eighth largest jackpot prize in U.S. history while the $550 million ranks as the 12th largest jackpot.

Be warned, the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292 million while the odds for Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

If a winner opted for a total cash prize, Mega Millions would be worth $451.8 million while Powerball would pay out $411.4 million.

Closest store 45 miles away

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley selling lottery tickets is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border. The store is about 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas along Interstate 15.

In November, a Mega Millions ticket sold there hit for more than $1 million.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
2
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
Extended COVID restrictions another blow to Las Vegas restaurants
3
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
Sisolak announces vaccination guideline revisions
4
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area
5
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Dr. Miriam Adelson: ‘Farewell, my darling, my one true love’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST