Mesquite reports 5 residents diagnosed with COVID-19

There now are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mesquite, city officials said.

The figure was reported late Tuesday on a municipal website established to keep residents up to date on the latest developments related to the pandemic. The number was three higher than the two cases of COVID-19 reported last week by the city.

Mayor Al Litman posted a video message on the website, reminding residents that “outside the home, social distancing is a must for everyone’s protection.”

Litman said the city is working to take care of its seniors considering the isolation some are facing during Nevada’s stay-at-home order. The city said about 150 people a day are driving up to the senior center and picking up meals while it has been closed to public gatherings.

“We will get through this because we are strong,” Litman said. “I want you to think about those not as strong and reach out to them. We are Mesquite strong.”

