Mesquite woman killed in I-15 rollover crash near Moapa

A Mesquite woman died in a rollover crash on Instate 15 near Moapa early Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The coroner’s office identified her as Brandee Sheree Maldonado, 37.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. on northbound I-15, near mile marker 95, about 45 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No further information was immediately available.

