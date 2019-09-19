Michigan group sees money to be made from Area 51 visitors — BLOG

Carlos Gomez, catering director for Las Vegas Mexican restaurant Ricardo’s, brought a crew to set up outside Green Valley Grocery in Ash Springs — the last stop for fuel between Las Vegas and Rachel.

Aliens hang on a merchandise and supply tent as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jeremy Morrow of Wily Savage from Hollywood begins to set up his drums on the new main stage with lighting now the focus as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Devin Caldarone, left, and Mike Dye of Los Angeles celebrate their pretend crossing into Area 51 past the fake signs erected at the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Devin Caldarone, left, and Mike Dye of Los Angeles pretend to cross into Area 51 past the fake signs erected at the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mike Dye of Los Angeles is pleased with his pretend run into Area 51 past the fake signs erected at the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A team from Desert Labor in conjunction with Dream Entertainment continues work on the stage for the Area 51 Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center in Hiko on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The stage is being set up at the Alien Research Center, site of this weekend's Area 51 Basecamp event in Hiko, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A camper sleeps in a hammock on the sign outside the Little A'Le'Inn which will serve coffee and breakfast then officially close as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dustin Goodwin, left, of Houston, met up with his friend Jared Sheldon of Oklahoma City, sitting, to make the trek to Rachel for the Storm Area 51 events, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

George Morrow readies the site about his camper for serving breakfast to the stage construction crew he's leading as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sun comes up on the main stage while the construction crew begins to stir as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Law enforcement officers gather outside the Little A'Le'Inn, which closed Thursday before the start of the Alienstock festival, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Samantha Travis, left, peers out the door of the Little A'Le'Inn as law enforcement officers wander over for coffee and breakfast before the start of the Alienstock festival in Rachel, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dustin Goodwin of Houston, left, and friend Jared Shelter of Oklahoma City wait outside the Little A'Le'Inn, which will serve coffee and breakfast then officially close as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Connie West of the Little A'Le'Inn greets the day as the restaurant behind will serve coffee and breakfast then officially close as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee rolls up to chat outside the Little A'Le'Inn, which will serve coffee and breakfast then officially close as the start of the Alienstock festival nears, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drivers are encouraged to watch out for cattle on state Route 375 between the Area 51 Basecamp and Alienstock festivals on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, outside Ticaboo, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

George Morrow cooks up breakfast for the stage construction crew as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wily Savage lead singer Alon Burton plays a conga drum as the construction crew begins work on finishing the main stage as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The construction crew begins work on finishing the main stage as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees walk in the morning sun as the construction crew begins work on finishing the main stage as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Customers line up for merchandise in the Alien Research Center which is the home of the Area 51 Basecamp festival in Hiko on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Customers sit at the bar in the Little A'Le'Inn as the Alienstock festival grows near on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Rachel,. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marge Lemay, left, Martin Bo Jarski and Karen Peterson relax in a van outside the Little A'Le'Inn as the Alienstock festival grows near on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steve Siwinski of Las Vegas continues to assemble his art project Extra'Tire'Streal of 120 recycled tires with aliens on the way about the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Hiko, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Marge Lemay, left, Martin Bo Jarski and Karen Peterson give an interview while relaxing in a van outside the Little A'Le'Inn as the Alienstock festival grows near on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends hang out and warm up by a gas fire pit near the main stage still under construction as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Meal times are posted while friends hang out and warm up by a gas fire pit near the main stage still under construction as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Artist Brandy Whisenant paints a mural on the side of a container at the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center in Hiko on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chairman Varlin Higbee with the Board of Lincoln County Commissioners conducts a media briefing for the Area 51 Basecamp and Alienstock festivals on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, outside Ticaboo. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A large dust devil kicks up debris as it passes through Rachel off state Route 375 as preparations continue for the Alienstock festival on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rachel. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RACHEL—A group just on the outskirts of Alienstock in Rachel is taking advantage of a situation thrust upon them.

Amanda Ripley and her family came from Michigan to Rachel to property the family owns looking to make a quick buck.

The group has set out tables to sell everything from alien blowup dolls to sleeping bags, air mattresses and heaters.

“People have already said they need things,” Ripley said. “’Oh my gosh I need a tent and I passed Walmart, are there any there?’ So I know for a fact people are going to be needing things like this.”

The group also is selling parking and camping spaces to those who don’t want to park within the festival grounds.

After a four-day trip, the group arrived in Rachel earlier this week, ready to have a great time and maybe make some money along the way.

“When we found out about the festival it was road time,” Ripley said. “There’s money to be made here. It’s an awesome event with like-minded people coming in and you’re able to share your ideas and beliefs and not be criticized for them.”

Posted: 4:32 p.m.

— Mick Akers

Area 51 visitors will have vendors ready to serve

ASH SPRINGS — Carlos Gomez, catering director for Las Vegas Mexican restaurant Ricardo’s, brought a crew to set up outside Green Valley Grocery — the last stop for fuel between Las Vegas and Rachel. He said his team is helping to serve the anticipated influx of visitors over the weekend.

He came prepared to serve 3,500 meals over the next four days. Thursday, he said, started “a little quiet,” but he acknowledged that it’s early.

“It’s a real light, steady flow,” he said.

Gomez’s crew is going to stay in a camper all weekend outside the gas station, he said. If they run out of food, he is ready to make the trip back to Las Vegas to pick up more.

He said he is excited to be part of the weekend, but he is hoping no one actually tries to storm Area 51, the secretive Air Force base long rumored to house extraterrestrial technology.

“Come out here, have a good time, you know,” he said. “Listen to some music, have a cold beer. Why not? Stay safe.”

Posted: 2:08 p.m.

— Blake Apgar

Area 51 Basecamp attendees can get extraterrestrial memento

HIKO — Area 51 Basecamp is going to provide attendees the chance to get a memento that will forever remind them of their extraterrestrial experience.

The Storm Area 51 event in Hiko is going to feature an RV with Goodfella’s Tattoo & Piercing Co., where festivalgoers can get some ink to go along with their good time, according to Keith Wright, executive producer of the event.

“They’ll get the chance to get a tattoo as close to Area 51 as you’re going to get,” Wright said. “It will definitely be something to say you got a tattoo at the original Basecamp event.”

Wright said he’s shooting for 5,000 attendees coming to the event each day, but with the recent addition of DJ Paul Oakenfold, that number could rise.

“He’s going to come out here and do a one-hour set here in the desert,” Wright said. “That’s one of things, from Las Vegas or the surrounding area, honestly that might drive me out because the opportunity to see Paul Oakenfold in an environment like this is a very unique opportunity. So there’s a real possibility that it will drive (more people).”

Posted: 1:17 p.m.

— Mick Akers

Festive atmosphere at Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel

RACHEL — The breakfast rush is on at the Little A’Le’Inn.

It’s the last meal the restaurant will serve this weekend — it’s closing soon, the rest of the food will be handled by vendors at Alienstock — and the kitchen is down to just biscuits and gravy.

The atmosphere is festive, and no one seems to care.

One visitor pulls up a chair next to a stranger and announces that he brought plenty of weed and plans to spend the weekend partying.

Co-owner Connie West is behind the bar, handling drinks, cashing out breakfast orders and asking an arriving camper to sit tight until she can get him parked.

“Just gimme a few minutes,” she patiently explains. “This is my first show.”

The assembled diners burst into grateful applause.

Posted: 1054 a.m.

— Christopher Lawrence

‘We’re here to meet some people and have a good time’

RACHEL — The hub of the Storm Area 51 movement, the Little A’Le’Inn, will shut down for the weekend at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Guests will still be able to access their motel rooms, all of which are booked, but once the last egg comes off the grill visitors attending the Alienstock festival will no longer be able to make their way inside to check out the alien-themed motif.

Jared Sheldon, from Oklahoma City, met up with his friend Dustin Goodwin, from Houston, before making the trek to Rachel, stopping at towns known for alien activity on the way.

“Stopped in Roswell checked that out a little bit, in Winslow, Arizona, met up with somebody who had his own sightings before and then Las Vegas and here last night,” Sheldon said. “My friend has an app that points out where people talk about sightings.”

They duo wanted to catch the last meal at the inn and take in the environment before they were delegated to the outside for the rest of the weekend.

“It’s pretty interesting that they’re closing down, I’m glad I got to check it out,” Sheldon said. “It’s pretty cool, the alien-themed stuff I’ll eat and maybe buy some stuff, it’s cool.”

Sheldon said they aren’t into the proposed storming event or even the scheduled musical acts, they just wanted to be part of whatever the gathering turns out to be.

“We’re here to meet some people and have a good time,” he said.

Posted: 8:48 a.m.

— Mick Akers

