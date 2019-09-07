Michigan man found in Lake Mead area died of natural causes

The Clark County coroner’s office said a 70-year-old man from Southgate, Michigan, who was found dead in July at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, died of natural causes.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 70-year-old Michigan man found dead at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in July died of natural causes, the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday.

The body of Jack Hungate, from Southgate, Michigan, was found near an abandoned car about 12:10 p.m. July 18, Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said in July. Hungate and the car were near Echo Bay Wash, about 32 miles east of Northshore Road’s intersection with Lake Mead Boulevard.

Vanover said his death did not appear suspicious.

