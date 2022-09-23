Mild fall Friday in Las Vegas will get warmer through weekend
Fall in Las Vegas will have a warm feel for at least the coming week, says the National Weather Service.
Friday, the first full day of fall, will be a pleasant one in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
A sunny sky with a high near 93 is forecast. Winds should stay below 10 mph.
Trending Warmer 📈🥵☀️
Temperatures will continue to increase into above-average territory as we head into the weekend, with Sunday and Monday expected to be the warmest days of the forecast period.#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/TfP7JgPaHY
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 22, 2022
The Saturday morning low will be near 73 before rising to 96 for a high.
Sunday should be a degree or two higher.
Conditions will stay similar until a chance of rain or storms by Thursday.
