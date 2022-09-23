Mild fall Friday in Las Vegas will get warmer through weekend

Fall in Las Vegas will have a warm feel for at least the coming week, says the National Weather Service.

There will be plenty of sunshine in Las Vegas as the first full day of fall on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, will see a high near 93, according to the National Weather Service. The afternoon sun light rays pierce through a metal Aliens sculpture and their craft outside of Artistic Iron Works on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Friday, the first full day of fall, will be a pleasant one in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky with a high near 93 is forecast. Winds should stay below 10 mph.

Trending Warmer 📈🥵☀️ Temperatures will continue to increase into above-average territory as we head into the weekend, with Sunday and Monday expected to be the warmest days of the forecast period.#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/TfP7JgPaHY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 22, 2022

The Saturday morning low will be near 73 before rising to 96 for a high.

Sunday should be a degree or two higher.

Conditions will stay similar until a chance of rain or storms by Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.