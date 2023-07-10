Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Teen 2023 crowned

Two Nevada natives received the titles on June 23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline.

Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford (left) and Miss Nevada' Teen Bella Hawkins (right) on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Courtesy of Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)

Bella Hawkins is crowned Miss Nevada's Teen on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)

Taylor Blatchford is crowned Miss Nevada on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)

This year’s Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Teen have been crowned.

Two Nevada natives received the titles on June 23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline.

Taylor Blatchford, a 23-year-old Boulder City native, was selected as the 73rd Miss Nevada, with 17-year-old Bella Hawkins from Las Vegas selected as the 18th Miss Nevada’s Teen.

Blatchford was awarded $18,000 in scholarships and will promote her community service initiative “Text 2 Regret: Reducing Online Risks” for the next year. She will compete in the Miss America Competition in January 2024.

Hawkins will promote the Big Impact Foundation, a nonprofit that supports community service and volunteerism in the Las Vegas community. She was awarded $8,000 in scholarships and will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition in January 2024, according to the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization.