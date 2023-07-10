101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Teen 2023 crowned

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford (left) and Miss Nevada' Teen Bella Hawkins (right) on June 23, 20 ...
Miss Nevada Taylor Blatchford (left) and Miss Nevada' Teen Bella Hawkins (right) on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Courtesy of Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)
Bella Hawkins is crowned Miss Nevada's Teen on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Re ...
Bella Hawkins is crowned Miss Nevada's Teen on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)
Taylor Blatchford is crowned Miss Nevada on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resor ...
Taylor Blatchford is crowned Miss Nevada on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)
Taylor Blatchford is crowned Miss Nevada on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resor ...
Taylor Blatchford is crowned Miss Nevada on June 23, 2023, at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline, Nevada. (Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization)

This year’s Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Teen have been crowned.

Two Nevada natives received the titles on June 23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe Casino Resort in Stateline.

Taylor Blatchford, a 23-year-old Boulder City native, was selected as the 73rd Miss Nevada, with 17-year-old Bella Hawkins from Las Vegas selected as the 18th Miss Nevada’s Teen.

Blatchford was awarded $18,000 in scholarships and will promote her community service initiative “Text 2 Regret: Reducing Online Risks” for the next year. She will compete in the Miss America Competition in January 2024.

Hawkins will promote the Big Impact Foundation, a nonprofit that supports community service and volunteerism in the Las Vegas community. She was awarded $8,000 in scholarships and will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition in January 2024, according to the Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization.

MOST READ
1
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
Poker player suffers brutal bad beat in WSOP Main Event
2
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
6 California residents died on jet that crashed, burned
3
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
CARTOONS: This is what’s happening to Biden’s brain
4
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
Comedian’s $10M Summerlin purchase and a $20M Henderson home sale highlight June
5
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Nevada man’s ‘Go back to California’ license plate subject of recall
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Arrest made in birthday party slaying of popular North Las Vegas teen
Arrest made in birthday party slaying of popular North Las Vegas teen
These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023
These Las Vegas neighborhoods saw the most illegal fireworks in 2023
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
Man missing after jumping into Lake Mead
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
With no winners since April, Powerball jackpot grows to $528M
Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash
Moped rider dies in North Las Vegas crash
Las Vegas sees big spike in out-of-state abortion seekers
Las Vegas sees big spike in out-of-state abortion seekers