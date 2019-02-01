Missing California boy, father may be headed to Nevada

A 4-year-old California boy and his father who went missing under “suspicious circumstances” may be headed to Nevada, central California police announced Thursday.

Cody and Noah Parrott (Atascadero Police Department, California)

Noah Parrott (Atascadero Police Department, California)

Cody Parrott, 31 (Atascadero Police Department, California)

Cody Parrott, 31, and his son, Noah, were reported missing Thursday morning to the Atascadero Police Department. Police said their disappearance involves “suspicious circumstances,” and were last seen sometime Monday night at Parrott’s home in Atascadero, California, which is equidistant from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“During our investigation, we learned that the resident, Cody Parrot, had been acting irrational,” the department said in a press release.

Police believe the father and son may be headed east of Atascadero, toward either Kern County or into Nevada.

Parrott is described as a 5-foot-10 white man weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has short blond hair, blue eyes, a full beard and wears glasses.

Noah is 3-foot-6 and weighs 35 pounds, and also has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pajamas with a moose pattern.

Police said Parrot is known to drive a 2013 black Volkswagen Passat, which has rear bumper damage, with California plate 7BZB975.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 805-461-5051.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.