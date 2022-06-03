Monkeypox outbreak grows to 20 cases across 11 states

Cases of the virus that causes skin lesions have been identified in neighboring California and Utah

A sign at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seen, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization said Friday, May 27, 2022, that nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not usually known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control's division of high consequence pathogens and pathology. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

An outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S. has grown to 20 cases across 11 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is using a strategy of testing, contact tracing and treatment to contain its spread.

The outbreak of the virus, which causes a skin rash that turns into pus-filled lesions, involves a milder strain and has not resulted in any deaths, with patients either recovering or already recovered, CDC officials said during a Friday telebriefing.

“That being said, we don’t want to minimize this condition,” said Capt. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the division of high consequence pathogens and pathology.

“The rash caused by monkeypox can spread widely across the body, or present in sensitive areas like the genitalia,” said McQuiston, a veterinarian and an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service. “It can be really painful, and so patients have reported needing prescription pain medicines to manage that pain. Sores can also cause long-term scarring on the skin.”

Most of the U.S. cases are in people who have recently traveled internationally and in men who had sex with men. In many cases, rashes began in the genital area.

“The main risk factor for getting monkeypox is close contact with someone who already has monkeypox and has monkeypox sores,” McQuiston said.

No cases have yet been identified in Nevada, though there have been cases in neighboring states.

There have been four cases in California; two in Colorado; three in Florida, including an individual who tested positive in the U.K. whose case isn’t included in the U.S. tally of 20; one in Georgia; one in Illinois; one in Massachusetts; four in New York; one in Pennsylvania; two in Utah; one in Virginia; and one in Washington.

“We still believe the public health risk level is low,” McQuiston said.

The CDC is working with state and local health departments to contact people who may have been in contact with the U.S. patients while they had symptoms but before they had isolated. Twenty contacts have identified as at high risk, more than 100 at intermediate risk and 20 at lower risk.

“We should expect to be seeing more tests and more cases in the coming days,” said Dr. Raj Panjabi, who leads the White House pandemic preparedness office.

Antiviral medications developed for use against smallpox, a more severe virus that has been eradicated, are being used to treat patients with monkeybox.

Monkeypox is regularly found in several Central and West African countries. Cases in persons outside Africa are often linked to international travel or imported animals. African rodents and non-human primates such as monkeys may harbor the virus and infect people, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.