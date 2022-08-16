More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

The human remains were found around 8 p.m. Monday in the Swim Beach area.

Divers are seen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, near Boulder City. Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were assessing what were described as skeletal remains found on Tuesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area found human skeletal remains Monday night.

Park rangers responded to the Swim Beach area around 8 p.m.

“Lake Mead NRA has set a perimeter to assess the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area,” the National Park Service said in an email.

The Metropolitan Police Department dive team responded to the area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

