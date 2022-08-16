100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Nevada

More human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2022 - 1:01 pm
 
Divers are seen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, near Boulder Cit ...
Divers are seen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, near Boulder City. Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were assessing what were described as skeletal remains found on Tuesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Divers are seen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, near Boulder City. Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were assessing what were described as skeletal remains found on Tuesday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area found human skeletal remains Monday night.

Park rangers responded to the Swim Beach area around 8 p.m.

“Lake Mead NRA has set a perimeter to assess the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area,” the National Park Service said in an email.

The Metropolitan Police Department dive team responded to the area.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season
2
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
Man suspected of causing airport panic arrested twice in 24 hours
3
SNWA chief criticizes inaction on Lake Mead water
SNWA chief criticizes inaction on Lake Mead water
4
CARTOONS: That’s what’s missing from school this year
CARTOONS: That’s what’s missing from school this year
5
Raiders face difficult decisions at running back
Raiders face difficult decisions at running back
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cars remain stuck in mud flows in the parking lot of The Inn at Death Valley at the national pa ...
Death Valley gets emergency funding for flood repairs
The Associated Press

Nearly $12 million has been made available to the National Park Service to repair flood damage to roads in Death Valley National Park, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said Monday.

 
COVID-19 reinfections on the rise in Nevada
By / RJ

If you’ve gotten COVID-19 twice, you’re in good — and growing — company. And if you think vaccination necessarily prevents reinfection, think again.