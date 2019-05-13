More selfies taken in Nevada than any other state, study finds

From the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign to pristine Lake Tahoe, it’s safe to say Nevada is not lacking in scenery to capture the perfect photo.

Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Gila monster takes a selfie with the crowd during a Golden Knights pep rally for fourth and fifth graders at John C. Vanderburg Elementary School in Henderson on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Candace Reid, of Albuquerque, N.M., left, takes a selfie with James Minner, of Las Vegas, as snow falls around the overlook at the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area outside of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Camile Sangalang, left, and Jasmine Hsiao, both from Vancouver, British Columbia, take a selfie in front of the Fremont Street Experience sign on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Heavy rain doesn't stop Estefania Vazquez, left, and Valeria Vazquez, from Escondido, Calif., from taking selfies in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Joel Rihaly of Las Vegas takes a selfie from left field before the Las Vegas Aviators play the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Ballpark allows spectators to walk in a complete circle around the field. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) poses with fans during the team's first fan fest at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland poses for a selfie with fans outside City National Arena on Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Domenica Danna takes a selfie with chef Masaharu Morimoto during Picnic in the Park at the Park at 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd. during Vegas Uncork’d festivities on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign to pristine Lake Tahoe, it’s safe to say Nevada is not lacking in scenery to capture the perfect photo.

As a result of the Silver State’s countless photo ops, Nevada ranked as the “selfiest state” in a recent study by AT&T.

According to the study, which examined over 11,000 geocoded tweets contacting “#selfie” over the course of four months, more selfies per capita were taken in Nevada than any other state in the nation. Washington, D.C., Hawaii, New York and California rounded out the top five states for selfies, while Mississippi apparently had the least amount of selfies.

AT&T also found that the most popular days to post a selfie are Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday.

The study did warn, however, that taking a selfie has the potential to be dangerous, as there apparently have been more than 250 selfie-related deaths since 2011.

To read the full study, visit AT&T’s Most Selfie-Obsessed States in America

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.