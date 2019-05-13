More selfies taken in Nevada than any other state, study finds
From the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign to pristine Lake Tahoe, it’s safe to say Nevada is not lacking in scenery to capture the perfect photo.
As a result of the Silver State’s countless photo ops, Nevada ranked as the “selfiest state” in a recent study by AT&T.
According to the study, which examined over 11,000 geocoded tweets contacting “#selfie” over the course of four months, more selfies per capita were taken in Nevada than any other state in the nation. Washington, D.C., Hawaii, New York and California rounded out the top five states for selfies, while Mississippi apparently had the least amount of selfies.
AT&T also found that the most popular days to post a selfie are Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday.
The study did warn, however, that taking a selfie has the potential to be dangerous, as there apparently have been more than 250 selfie-related deaths since 2011.
To read the full study, visit AT&T’s Most Selfie-Obsessed States in America
