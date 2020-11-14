Most Carson City prison inmates test positive for COVID-19

More than 80 percent of the 525 inmates at a Carson City prison have tested positive for coronavirus, according to results released Friday by the Nevada Department of Corrections.

(Getty Images)

More than 80 percent of inmates at a Carson City prison have tested positive for coronavirus, according to results released Friday by the Nevada Department of Corrections.

After 93 offenders tested positive for the virus last week at Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City, all inmates were retested and an additional 331 inmates tested positive Friday, according to a statement from NDOC.

Twenty-five staff members and 424 of the prison’s 525 inmates had tested positive as of Friday.

“Warm Springs Correctional Center remains in lockdown,” NDOC officials said. “Meals are being delivered to each unit.”

Officials said the prison is testing inmates regularly but did not specify how often. It is sanitizing surfaces every two hours.

Inmates transferred into NDOC facility have a 14-day quarantine, a COVID test and must have no symptoms before they’re allowed in the general population.

Employees who test positive are required to quarantine for 10 days and be symptom-free for three days.

The Carson City prison is one of 18 facilities NDOC operates across the state.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.