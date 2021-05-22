60°F
Moth-like insects becoming nuisance in Nevada, Arizona cities

The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 - 9:54 pm
 
The Colorado River and Laughlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Officials in two cities along the Arizona-Nevada border say small, moth-like insects that thrive along the river are becoming a nuisance.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is planning a series of water reductions from a dam on the Colorado River to dry out caddisfly eggs and larvae to reduce the population. Birds and bats also are likely to feed on the flies, the agency said.

Officials in Bullhead City and Laughlin, Nevada, requested the action, saying the insects are hurting businesses and visitors who flock to the communities on opposite sides of the river.

The first water reduction from Davis Dam is scheduled over four hours Monday. Other reductions are planned for later in May and in June.

The Bureau of Reclamation is encouraging residents and businesses to use the lower water levels to do maintenance on docks. The agency also is urging caution because the water reductions could expose unstable river banks, debris and gravel bars.

The releases won’t affect overall power generation in the Colorado River system, bureau spokesman Doug Hendrix said.

