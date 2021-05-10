Mother’s Day at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS
Mothers in the stands of Las Vegas Ballpark were honored Sunday as the Aviators played the Sacramento River Cats on Mother’s Day afternoon.
Mothers in the stands of Las Vegas Ballpark were honored Sunday as the Aviators played the Sacramento River Cats on Mother’s Day afternoon.
Between innings, moms throughout the park were asked to stand for a moment as the crowd applauded.
There was Bernadette Anthony, who raised her arms up into the air as people clapped, as captured by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Kevin Cannon. And Janel Hansen on the concourse, who introduced her son Ryker to Spruce the Goose, one of the team’s mascots.
During the seventh inning stretch, Maria Engdahl and her son Mitchell, 17, sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” together.
Another mother, Laurel Grantham, said her 15-year-old daughter Kaitlyn’s Mother’s Day gift was a day at the ballpark.
The Aviators rallied for the second game in a row to defeat the River Cats 6-3.