Mother’s Day at Las Vegas Ballpark — PHOTOS

Mothers in the stands of Las Vegas Ballpark were honored Sunday as the Aviators played the Sacramento River Cats on Mother’s Day afternoon.

Rebecca Johnson gets a hug from her daughter Raylin, 2, on the concourse at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Moms, including Bernadette Anthony, center, are applauded at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Janel Hansen and her son Ryker greet Spruce the mascot on the concourse at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Bentley plays with her daughter Kacey, 5, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Bentley plays with her daughter Kacey, 5, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mary Barnett eats with her children Hunter, 10, and Katelyn, 7, at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Law stands for the National Anthem with her son Chandler, 11 months, and husband Matt at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rena Van Slyke and her son Dodge, 4, celebrate winning the tricycle race between innings as Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mikayla Stevens and her son Maxtyn, 10 months, watch from the concourse at Las Vegas Ballpark before the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Maria Engdahl and her son Mitchell, 17, sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh inning stretch at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kayla Cox and her daughter Kira, 10, watch the game at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelsey Law watches the game with her son Chandler, 11 months, and husband Matt at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. At left is Harry Williams. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laurel Grantham and her daughter Kaitlyn, 15, soak in the sun at Las Vegas Ballpark as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sacramento River Cats Sunday, May 9, 2021. Grantham said her Mother's Day gift was a day at the ballpark. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Several players wore pink equipment and jerseys in apparent honor of mothers during the game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Several players wore pink equipment and jerseys in apparent honor of mothers during the game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Several players wore pink equipment and jerseys in apparent honor of mothers during the game between the Las Vegas Aviators and the Sacramento River Cats at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Between innings, moms throughout the park were asked to stand for a moment as the crowd applauded.

There was Bernadette Anthony, who raised her arms up into the air as people clapped, as captured by Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer Kevin Cannon. And Janel Hansen on the concourse, who introduced her son Ryker to Spruce the Goose, one of the team’s mascots.

During the seventh inning stretch, Maria Engdahl and her son Mitchell, 17, sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” together.

Another mother, Laurel Grantham, said her 15-year-old daughter Kaitlyn’s Mother’s Day gift was a day at the ballpark.

The Aviators rallied for the second game in a row to defeat the River Cats 6-3.