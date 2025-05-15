Motorcyclist dies after early-morning crash on I-15 south of Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas in early May.

The crash happened at 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-15 near Sloan, at mile marker 28, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The rider of the motorcycle was identified as Timothy Edward Muniz, 68, of Las Vegas.

In a statement released Thursday, NHP said a “black Honda VT750 Shadow Motorcycle was traveling southbound in the far right travel lane, just south of mile marker 28. For unknown reasons, the rider of the Honda failed to maintain it’s travel lane and traveled right, while entering both the right paved shoulder and decorative rock area. The Honda continued southwest in the decorative rock area and struck the St. Rose Parkway overpass with the front of the Honda. The Honda overturned onto its left side and came to rest facing southwest.”

Muniz was transported to a local hospital; he was pronounced deceased at the hospital May 11.

The NHP said it has investigated 28 fatal crashes, resulting in 29 fatalities, in 2025.