Motorcyclist dies in head-on collision with car near Seven Magic Mountains

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle head-on into the path of a car Sunday afternoon near Seven Magic Mountains southwest of Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a car Sunday afternoon near Seven Magic Mountains southwest of Las Vegas.

According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded just after 3 p.m. to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Mile Marker 7, for a report of a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and car.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist, who was traveling north, tried to pass the vehicle in front of him, moving into the southbound lane. The motorcycle then collided with the car, which was headed south.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene.

Three women in the Honda were taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital with minor injuries.

The Nevada State Police said the motorcycle driver is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash. The agency closed northbound and southbound travel lanes following the crash.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.