Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lake Mead area

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2025 - 1:38 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2025 - 5:02 pm

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Sutton Leebron Sterling, 26, of North Las Vegas, crashed in the area of Northshore Road and mile marker 31, a Highway Patrol news release said.

According to the news release, Sutton’s silver 2024 Suzuki GSX800 motorcycle was northbound on Northshore at “a speed too fast for conditions while negotiating a curve.” The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a highway sign post and continued into a desert area and down an embankment, the release said.

Sterling, who was thrown from the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area south of Valley of Fire State Park, the news release said.

It was the 12th fatality in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

