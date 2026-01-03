Motorcyclist killed in crash involving wild burro northwest of Las Vegas
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a wild burro Friday night north of Las Vegas.
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a wild burro Friday night north of Las Vegas.
Troopers responded to the crash just before 10:45 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Snow Mountain, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol email.
The rider was declared dead at the scene.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.