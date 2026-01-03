56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving wild burro northwest of Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Duane Davis, who is facing murder charges in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, appears in cou ...
What Review-Journal court reporter Noble Brigham plans to cover in 2026
People paddle on the lake off of Boulder Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Oct ...
5 Nevada environment stories to watch in the new year
Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woman dies after hit by 2 vehicles on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say
Heavy fog hides The Strat SkyPod on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day T ...
Dense fog resulted in some flight delays at Las Vegas airport Friday
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2026 - 11:49 am
 

A motorcyclist was killed after a crash involving a wild burro Friday night north of Las Vegas.

Troopers responded to the crash just before 10:45 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Snow Mountain, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol email.

The rider was declared dead at the scene.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Chilly and wet, Las Vegas still rings in 2026 in style
By / RJ

Cold, rainy weather didn’t put a damper on Las Vegas’ quintessential shine this New Year’s Eve. It all came together with a barrage of fireworks and a brand-new show put on with 600 drones carrying colorful LED lights.

MORE STORIES