Motorist killed in US 95 rollover north of Las Vegas

A motorist was killed when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned on U.S. Highway 95 north of Las Vegas early Wednesday.

One motorist was killed when what appears to be a large van apparently lost control and rolled on U.S. 95 northbound several miles north of Scotty's Junction, Nev., about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

At least one person was killed early Wednesday in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95, just north of Las Vegas.

#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash US-95 northbound and Clark County Mile Marker 107. Only 1 northbound travel lane open. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/Ll9tJoEsLe — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 17, 2019

The crash was reported about 5:20 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. All but one lane was closed as of 7 a.m., according to the agency.

No other details were immediately available, including the number of fatalities or vehicles involved, but a photo posted to the agency’s Twitter account Wednesday morning showed what appeared to be a cargo van on its side.

“Major delays” were expected as the Highway Patrol investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.