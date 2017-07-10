Mount Potosi fire near Las Vegas is 65 percent contained

The wildfire at Mount Potosi started on Thursday, apparently as a result of lightning in the area southwest of the city.

A wildfire burning at Mount Potosi was about 65 percent contained Monday morning, Clark County firefighters said.

Firefighters were making progress against the fire on the west side of the mountain, about 28 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The fire has burned about 420 acres.

A Clark County Twitter post said a total of 116 firefighters were working the fire, which is expected to be extinguished by Friday.

The fire, which started Thursday, was believed to have been caused by lightning.

#Update – Mt. Potosi fire still 420 acres, containment up to 65%, 100% expected by Friday. 116 firefighters there including @ClarkCountyFD. pic.twitter.com/ohVEmf4ZkM — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 10, 2017

35.9568511,-115.3915362