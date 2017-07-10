ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Mount Potosi fire near Las Vegas is 65 percent contained

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 12:22 pm
 

A wildfire burning at Mount Potosi was about 65 percent contained Monday morning, Clark County firefighters said.

Firefighters were making progress against the fire on the west side of the mountain, about 28 miles southwest of Las Vegas. The fire has burned about 420 acres.

A Clark County Twitter post said a total of 116 firefighters were working the fire, which is expected to be extinguished by Friday.

The fire, which started Thursday, was believed to have been caused by lightning.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

