88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Murren hopes to see 30K Nevadans tested per day for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2020 - 2:01 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2020 - 2:20 pm

Like many other states in the U.S., Nevada has faced a challenge in providing enough coronavirus tests. The state’s COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force is hoping it can change that.

Former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren, head of the new public-private partnership, said the team has been working to “change the paradigm on how testing is conducted in Nevada” for the past few weeks.

By the end of this month, Murren hopes Nevada can test at least 30,000 people a day.

The Review-Journal spoke with Murren on Friday about the task force, which is focused on expanding personal protective equipment and testing in Nevada, as well as aiding the state’s eventual recovery from the crisis.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How has PPE collection and testing gone so far?

Though we’ve largely caught up to what the state had in terms of its critical needs, we believe we should continue to stockpile PPE because we’re in an uncertain current environment and future.

But we have a nice rhythm to that, we have good purchasing channels, we have trusted partners, and we’ve become quite professional and proficient.

For the last few weeks, we have been working to break down those bottlenecks and change the paradigm on how testing is conducted in Nevada.

The solution has to be to dramatically expand the in-state testing capacity to develop high throughput labs — labs that don’t just cast 100 or 200 people a day in terms of its capacity, but can test up to 10,000 people a day. By the end of this month, we want to be able to say that we can test at least 30,000 people a day in our state.

I view testing as an economic imperative. We’re not going to be able to sustainably recover as an economy until we have adequate testing capacity in this state, because that’ll help lead to improved consumer confidence and business confidence, which are both vital to an economic recovery.

When do you expect some sort of normalcy to return to Las Vegas, both for locals and travelers?

That’s a difficult question to answer. I think the key to any jurisdiction, specific to Nevada is having as much analytical data as we possibly can. And that comes back to the testing and contact tracing and community testing and retesting.

For my perspective, I’m viewing this crisis as best I can through both the health care lens as well as the economic lens. Too often with this discussion, it’s one or the other. I think we don’t have to choose. We shouldn’t have to choose.

Nevada has many disadvantages. But the advantages are, we’re relatively small state. We have some very strong companies representing a vast portion of the economy of the state. They’re working collaboratively.

I think that we’re closer to coming out the other side in many jurisdictions, if we continue to be really disciplined and deliberate. And that over the next couple months, we’re going to see the monster bull growth in our economy.

Why did you decide to lead this task force?

My whole life at MGM was as the leader of the largest employer in the state, the largest taxpayer in the state. And we’ve always felt that we have a duty to do what we can in the state.

I was going to leave MGM anyway. It was going to happen at some point this year. And then we have the pandemic, which created a whole different set of circumstances for the company, for the industry, for the state and for me. And I felt that it would be a really appropriate time to accelerate my departure and help in this way.

I feel really blessed that I was able to do this and put together the people that we have.

What was starting up this team like?

It’s been incredibly complicated, but largely very rewarding. I would put this through the lens of creating a startup in minutes, not days or weeks.

Working with the governor, we assembled the group of men and women that are on the task force. And it’s always been my philosophy that big or small companies or nonprofits, the organization is only as good as the leadership of the organization.

For the first three weeks we met every day at noon, seven days a week. Now that we’ve gotten into a really good cadence and rhythm and some structure, we meet Monday, Wednesday, Friday at noon, every week.

Have you ever seen anything like this before, with so many competitors working together?

No, I haven’t.

As somebody that’s been in the gaming industry for a couple decades, I know how we’d like to beat the stuffing out of each other day to day.

But I can tell you that I’ve never had more rewarding conversations with anyone in the state, whether it’s competitors of my former company, or other industries, or the institutional bias that has existed between the North and the South, or the partisan divides through play everywhere. This has been the most gratifying level of cooperation I’ve ever seen.

The list of donors is very broad. I mean, I think we’re going to raise a lot more than the $12 million now that we raised. I’ve never seen in my lifetime in Nevada, an environment where the industries, geographies into party rivalries have all been put aside.

How did heading MGM prepare you for your new role leading this task force?

It’s a big transition to go from a large organization of men and women that, in many cases, I literally grew up with professionally.

But one of the aspects I think I bring to this role is I’ve always had a collaborative nature.

One thing I learned very, very vividly during post 9/11, during the Great Recession, after 1 October is that relationships really matter. So, a lot of what we have done, we’ve been able to draw upon global relationships in Europe and in the Middle East, in China, Japan, Canada. Being able to get somebody on the phone, to be able to talk through an issue.

Nevada and Las Vegas have helped a lot of communities around the country and the world. The company I worked for, and my family, have helped a lot of people around the world. And when I asked for help, I hope to get it. In many cases we have, whether it’s donations of PPE or supply chain opportunities or funds. We’ve raised a lot of money, we’ve opened up supply chains globally. And I attributed that to a couple of decade’s worth of relationships.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
2
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
3
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
4
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
5
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
Visitors with annual passes flock to Lake Mead recreation area
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Desert Oasis students celebrate senior prom with parade - VIDEO
Desert Oasis High School’s senior prom was supposed to be held Saturday, but it was canceled when schools statewide were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Allegiant Air employees deliver snacks and drinks to food pantry - VIDEO
Allegiant Air donated food items to the Vegas Community Pantry in Las Vegas. The snack and drinks are commissary items that Allegiant planned to serve to passengers who were flying to Las Vegas for March Madness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Health care workers protest over unsafe working conditions - VIDEO
Healthcare workers from Service Employees International Union (SEIU) gather at Southern Hills Hospital to protest unsafe working conditions at Las Vegas HCA-affiliated hospitals and demand that OSHA intervene. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 Q&A - VIDEO
You had questions, and we've got the answers! Renee Summerour sits down with Dr. Brian Labus, epidemiologist with the UNLV School of Public Health and member of the governor's medical advisory team, and RJ health reporter Mary Hynes to answer viewer questions regarding the coronavirus spread in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal) THIS WEEK WE COVERED A LOT OF TOPICS: 1. POSTPONED MEDICAL/DENTAL PROCEDURES 2. GOV. SISOLASK ANNOUNCES TO EXTEND STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 3. THIS THE STAY AT HOME ORDER PART OF THE "ROAD TO RECOVERY PLAN"? 4. WILL THERE BE A MASK REQUIREMENT STATEWIDE? 5. DOES WEATHER PLAN A ROLE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19? 6. WHERE IS NEVADA THIS WEEK ON ANTIBODY TESTING? 7. MYTH: AIR CONDITIONER CAN CAUSE CORONAVIRUS 8. IS IT SAFE TO GO BACK OUTSIDE? BEACHES? HIKING? ETC?
Fire at strip mall in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
Firefighters battle a blaze at Nellis Plaza at 1000 N. Nellis Blvd. in east Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall marks Israeli Independence Day - VIDEO
Las Vegas City Hall’s lights turned blue and white Tuesday night to mark Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lines move quickly through CCSD food distribution sites - VIDEO
Individuals pick up packaged meals from Clark County School District food distribution sites on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020: Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson and Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mobile dance party to spread encouragement during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
The Clark County Parks and Recreation Department outfitted a van with speakers and a DJ to to blast music through local neighborhoods for a socially distant dance party and passed out kits with school supplies, books and hygiene items. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marriage License Bureau reopens after coronavirus closure - VIDEO
The Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas reopens Monday, April 24, 2020. The bureau closed March 17 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise Hospital releases man who recovered from coronavirus - VIDEO
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center celebrated a milestone on Saturday, April 25 — the discharge to date of more than 50 COVID-19 patients. Employees marked the occasion by clapping and cheering as patient David Reifer was pushed down a hallway and out of the Las Vegas hospital in a wheelchair. (Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center)
Protest promotes recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak - VIDEO
A group known as Fight for Nevada and its supporters gathered outside of the Grant Sawyer State Office Building to protest and promote the recall of Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pair Create Nevada Light Display
David and Mason Koch designed and erected a solar light display atop Black Mountain of a Nevada outline with heart inside for community strength during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorists happy to see decreased gas prices in Las Vegas - VIDEO
With demand for crude oil continuing to dip due to the stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the price of gasoline at the retail level has fallen along with it. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco gasoline at $1.89 a gallon - VIDEO
People fill up their vehicles at Costco off of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada’s first coronavirus patient released from hospital after coma - VIDEO
Nearly two months after testing positive, and three weeks since waking from a coma, Ronald Pipkins, 55, the first coronavirus patient in Nevada, was released from the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas on April 20, 2020. (Veterans Health Administration)
YMCA opens curbside pickup for free lunches for kids in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The YMCA of Southern Nevada in conjunction with with the Clark County School District is furnishing a drive-thru for a free lunch program at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, Durango Hills YMCA and SkyView YMCA in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Raiders request road be named Raiders Way
The Raiders have requested that the road where their Henderson HQ is located be renamed Raiders Way. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police wish 9-year-old happy birthday
Henderson Police Department officers drive by a 9-year-old’s birthday. (Henderson Police Department)
Chefs from MGM Resorts donate meals to Catholic Charities - VIDEO
From April 14 to April 30, chefs from the MGM Resorts International will cook and donate 1,000 hot meals a day for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
Show us your masks - VIDEO
Now that we've been asked to wear masks in public, people are showing us their masks. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas (Erik Verduzco/Las V ...
Nevada DMV mulling changes to driving skills test amid shutdown
By / RJ

Talks are being had by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles officials regarding the license application process with all state DMV offices shuttered, but they declined to say if possibly waiving the driving skills portion was part of those discussions.

National Capitol building.
Campaigning in the age of the coronavirus
By / RJ

The switch to a mail-in primary election — in addition to stay-at-home orders and bans on large gatherings — is affecting the way campaigns are being run in Nevada.

Read More