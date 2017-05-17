ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Naked man jumps off train, approaches house, is shot in face

The Associated Press
May 17, 2017 - 4:51 am
 

TOPOCK, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating why a naked man jumped off a train in the Topock area and allegedly broke water pipes near an electrical box, causing a power outage at a home before he was shot.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say 25-year-old Joshua Daniel Reza of Needles, California, was wounded in the face in Monday afternoon’s incident.

They say Reza was found stumbling on a road and covered in blood and was taken to a Nevada hospital for treatment.

Sheriff’s officials say a 72-year-old woman saw a naked man walking up to her home after her electricity went out and she screamed at him to leave.

Her 86-year-old boyfriend fired a shot at Reza after he allegedly ignored commands to get off the property.

County prosecutors now are reviewing the case. Topock is about two hours from Las Vegas.

