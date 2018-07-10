NASA says northern Nevada wildfire visible from space

NASA says smoke from a massive wildfire burning in northern Nevada is visible from space.

Officials for the federal space agency said Tuesday a NASA satellite captured infrared imaging of the fire that has burned nearly 700 square miles (1,813 sq. kilometers) of remote rangeland — an area almost half the size of the state of Rhode Island.

More than 600 firefighters are now battling the blaze, dubbed the Martin Fire, which now is estimated to be 35 percent contained.

The National Interagency Fire Center says it’s the largest wild land fire currently burning in the United States. But it’s not currently threatening any populated areas and no structure damage or injuries have been reported.

It first was reported on July 5 near the small rural town of Paradise Valley 200 miles (322 kilometers) northwest of Reno.

Authorities investigating the cause of the fire are asking for the public’s help with any information about anyone who may have been camping in the area on the Fourth of July.