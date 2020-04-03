National Guard role in Nevada starting to take shape, official says

The beginnings of the Nevada National Guard’s response to the coronavirus may be observed as early as Friday, a military official said Thursday.

National Guard/Sgt. Walter H. Lowell Staff Sgt. Jennifer Nunes, a health care specialist assigned to the Northern Nevada Medical Detachment Nevada National Guard, checks the temperature of a soldier at the front gate of the Office of the Adjutant General complex in Carson City, April 1, 2020. The Nevada National Guard started screening the soldiers, airmen, and civilians that continue to work despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

The beginnings of the Nevada National Guard’s response to the coronavirus may be demonstrated as early as Friday, a military official said Thursday.

“They won’t be necessarily out doing their logistical missions,” Brig. Gen. Michael Hanifan said Thursday during a Facebook question-and-answer session. “But you will see them shortly afterward as they get their vehicles ready, as they get themselves ready, get their equipment ready, get their missions briefed.”

The session also included Col. Jacob Hammons of the Air National Guard and a human resources official, Sgt. 1st Class Brent Peden.

While missions haven’t been solidified yet, Hanifan said that the 100 Guardsmen likely will be offering logistical support such as medical screening and security for federal properties and warehouses. Other potential missions could include enforcing traffic control points or providing manpower to build tents for hospitals.

About half of the Guardsmen will be deployed to Southern Nevada while the rest will be in Northern Nevada.

They also are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Nevada to identify potential locations to expand hospital capabilities if the need arises. The National Guard expects that about 10 percent of those deployed for coronavirus to be medical professionals.

“We are looking at those people that have civilian jobs that are deemed essential, predominantly if they are in the industries that are supporting our first responders,” said Hanifan, who is Army assistant adjutant general. “We are intentionally not taking people away from being a first responder in order to serve in the National Guard.”

Hanifan said he also wanted to debunk allegations from the public that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order to activate the Nevada National Guard on Wednesday night constituted “martial law.”

“That could not be further from the truth. … Our civilian elected officials and police have not handed over law enforcement duties or powers to the Nevada National Guard,” he said.

The activation, he added, will have a laser focus on “bringing in guardsmen trained in professions that the state desperately needs.”

Though guardsmen will work under the direction of Sisolak, they will be compensated through federal funds. The state will also provide the protective equipment necessary for them to do their jobs, and federal funds will pay for any additional gear.

More than 20,000 guardsmen have been activated nationwide to help flatten the curve for COVID-19.

The Nevada National Guard also will support Nevada Health and Human Services as they oversee operations regarding the coronavirus crisis. Some guardsmen already deployed overseas will see their return to the states delayed by one to two months because of the virus.

“The National Guard are members of our community. We are neighbors helping neighbors,” Hanifan said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.