Local Nevada

NDOC reports inmate died in custody at hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2023 - 6:46 pm
 
Martin Joseph (Nevada Department of Corrections)
A man died Thursday at a Northern Nevada hospital while in custody in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Martin Joseph, 56, died at Pershing General Hospital in Lovelock. Martin was serving a sentence of five to 22 years and six months for failure to stop at the scene of a crash. He had been incarcerated since 2014, according to an NDOC statement.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

