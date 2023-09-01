NDOC reports inmate died in custody at hospital

Martin Joseph, 56, died Thursday at Pershing General Hospital in Lovelock, according to NDOC.

Martin Joseph (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A man died Thursday at a Northern Nevada hospital while in custody in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Martin Joseph, 56, died at Pershing General Hospital in Lovelock. Martin was serving a sentence of five to 22 years and six months for failure to stop at the scene of a crash. He had been incarcerated since 2014, according to an NDOC statement.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

