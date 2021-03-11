Nevada 37th ‘best state’ in annual rankings

The Silver State was tops in infrastructure in the annual survey, but 39th in health care, 40th in education and dead last last for natural environment.

Stand up and cheer! Nevada ranks 37th in the nation.

OK, maybe don’t cheer, perhaps just scratch your head and wonder why.

The Silver State ranks 37th in the annual Best Rankings by U.S. News & World Report rating all 50 states on various factors “to measure how well states are performing for their citizens.”

The rankings were released Wednesday and a trio of Western states were near the top, with Washington ranked first for the second straight year while Utah was third and Idaho ranked fifth. Minnesota (2nd) and New Hampshire (4th) broke up the Western logjam.

“Some states shine in health care. Some soar in education. Some excel in both – or in much more,” U.S. News wrote on its website. “The Best States ranking of U.S. states draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens. In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, its roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, its public safety, the fiscal stability of state government and the opportunity it affords its residents.

“More weight was accorded to some state measures than others, based on a survey of what matters most to people. Health care and education were weighted most heavily (each accounted for nearly 16 percent of the overall score). Then came state economies, infrastructure, and the opportunity states offer their citizens. Fiscal stability followed closely in weighting, followed by measures of crime and corrections and a state’s natural environment.”

Nevada claimed first in the infrastructure ranking, which measures the quality of a state’s bridges, public transportation, power grids, broadband and more.

Of the two categories given the most weight, Nevada ranked 39th in health care and 40th in education.

The other Nevada rankings were sixth for economy, 47th for opportunity, 27th for fiscal stability, 36th for crime and corrections and last for natural environment.

The opportunity ranking measures poverty, housing affordability and equality for women, minorities and people with disabilities.

The natural environment ranking looks at the quality of air and water in a state, as well as exposure to pollution and toxins.

