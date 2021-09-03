Nevada adds 1.4K-plus COVID cases, 18 deaths; positivity rate ticks up

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 394,595 cases and 6,583 deaths.

Masked visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass a group of about 40 protesters calling for an end to COVID-19 mask mandates outside Planet Hollywood on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nevada on Friday reported 1,407 new coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 394,595 cases and 6,583 deaths since the pandemic began.

New cases were again higher than the two-week moving average of daily recorded cases, which decreased from 899 to 892. That is still well below the rate’s recent high of 1,120 on Aug. 17, reflecting a slow but steady decline in the metric since then.

Deaths also remained higher than the moving 14-day average of daily recorded fatalities, which remained unchanged at 14. The average also has been declining from its recent peak of 17 per day on Aug. 18.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, increased by 0.1 percentage points on Friday, reaching 12.3 percent. The rate has been declining steadily from its recent peak of 16.4 percent on Aug. 14.

As of Friday’s report, there were 1,133 people in Nevada hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, seven more than the day prior, state data shows. Although daily hospitalization numbers vary day to day, totals remain lower than the recent peak reports a few weeks ago.

Clark County on Friday reported 748 new coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals in the county rose to 306,149 cases and 5,265 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate remained stagnant on Friday at 10.8 percent.

