Nevada adds 323 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 323 additional coronavirus cases, and four new deaths, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 testing materials for Elite Medical Center's rapid testing program are seen at the facility on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Nevada on Saturday reported four new deaths from the coronavirus, along with 323 additional cases, according to state data.

The updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Service’s website brought the total cases in the state to 75,419, while the number of fatalities rose to 1,528.

The infection rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak than daily case counts and fatalities, decreased slightly from Thursday and Friday’s figures to 11.43 percent.

The rate is calculated by the Review-Journal as the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested. It has been inching lower since hitting a recent peak of 11.63 percent on Sept. 4.

As of Saturday, 659,972 people in Nevada have been tested for the virus, according to state data.

While the Southern Nevada Health District’s website was not been immediately updated Saturday morning, state data reported that Clark County had 274 new cases, bringing the total to 63,877.

Only two additional deaths were reported in the county, rising the number of fatalities to 1,327, according to the state health department.

The county health districts and the state redistribute data on cases and deaths in an effort to better reflect the onset of symptoms or date of death, so daily numbers often do not correlate with the figures used in detailed breakdowns that the agencies provide. Data from the state and individual counties may also vary due to different reporting schedules.

