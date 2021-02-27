Nevada adds 459 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported 459 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Immigrant Home Foundation and Walmart conduct a first-dose vaccine clinic in east Las Vegas at Rafael Rivera Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The updated figures posted to the state’s coronavirus website brought totals to 293,488 cases and 4,957 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

It was the fifth day in a row that the reported new cases of COVID-19 were above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped to 307 on Saturday. Despite that, the 14-day average has been trending downward since mid-January.

Deaths on Saturday were above the moving two-week average of daily recorded fatalities, which dropped to 9, according to state data. However, the average number of daily reported deaths has also been trending downward since mid-January.

Both the state and county health agencies often redistribute data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, decreased by 0.4 percentage points on Saturday, reaching 7.9 percent.

Clark County on Saturday reported 349 new coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths, according to updated figures posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website. Cumulative totals in the county rose to 226,469 cases and 3,861 deaths.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate dropped to 8.9 percent, a percentage point higher than the state average.

