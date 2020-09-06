Nevada adds 508 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Meanwhile, in Clark County, there were 418 new cases reported Sunday, for a total of 61,237, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom takes a self-administered COVID-19 test at the new ÒStop, Swab and GoÓ COVID-19 testing site at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, according to state data posted Sunday.

The updated numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services posted to the nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website brought totals for the state to 71,610 cases and 1,389 fatalities.

Meanwhile, in Clark County, there were 418 new cases reported Sunday, for a total of 61,237, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The county also reported two additional deaths.

The Clark County figures are reflected in the state totals but don’t always match because of differences in reporting cycles.

The state’s infection or positivity rate edged down by 0.04 percent, to 11.57 percent. That’s the second time in the past week it has dropped, after bottoming out at 5.20 percent on June 17. The Review-Journal calculates the rate by dividing the number of confirmed cases by the number of people tested, which is a different formula than the one used by the state.

Hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in Nevada were at 597 on Sunday, down 14 from Saturday’s numbers.

Most people who contract COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms, and some have none at all. But the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at risk of serious complications and even death from the disease.

