Nevada adds 636 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Nevada on Saturday reported an additional 12 coronavirus deaths in the state, all of which occurred in Clark County, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Another tester arrives during a pop-up COVID-19 testing site now operating at Jerome Mack Middle School on Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. There are another 500 tests available there tomorrow. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada on Saturday recorded an additional 636 cases of the coronavirus and 12 more deaths, according to state data.

The state Department of Health and Human Services posted the new figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, increasing total cases in Nevada to 65,069 and raising the death toll to 1,197.

The infection rate for the state, considered by experts to be a better indicator of the pandemic than daily new cases or death numbers, continued to climb on Saturday, reaching 11.42 percent.

The rate, which is calculated by the number of cases divided by the number of people who have been tested, has been rising steadily since it hit a low of 5.20 percent on June 17.

Meanwhile, Clark County saw an additional 489 cases reported on Saturday, with 12 additional deaths, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The updated data raised the number of cases in the county to 56,010, and the number of deaths is now 1,027.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

