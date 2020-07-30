Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800

Nevada recorded 1,018 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 more deaths over the preceding day as the death toll in the state surged past 800, according to data posted Thursday.

(File)

The Department of Health and Human Services posted the new figures on its nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website, raising the case total for the state to 46,824 and the death toll to 801.

New cases were slightly below the daily average of just over 1,021 over the preceding week, while the fatalities were well above the daily average of just under 11 for the period.

The state infection or positivity rate — the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — continued to climb, posting its 22nd consecutive daily increase to reach 10.12 percent.

The rate, which public health experts say provides a better gauge of the trend of the outbreak than daily cases or deaths, reached a low point of 5.20 percent on June 17 and has been rising ever since.

The state also reported a net increase of 35 additional hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients over the preceding day, for a total of 1,145.

Interactive: Tracking the coronavirus’ impact on Nevada through data

The Nevada Hospital Association said in an update that the number of hospitalizations in the state continues to rise, though at a slower rate than in late June. The association said the number of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen by 100 since July 18 and has “stressed” some individual facilities with high all-cause occupancy rates.

It noted, however, that Southern Nevada hospitals are continuing to operate well below capacity, with 83 percent of all available beds and 72 percent of intensive care unit beds filled.

The Southern Nevada Health District, meanwhile, reported 848 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths in Clark County over the preceding day.

The figures posted on the district’s coronavirus website pushed the total number of cases in the county to 40,193 and increased the death toll to 663.

New cases were below the daily average of just over 898 over the preceding week, while the fatalities were well above the daily average of just over eight for the period.

The health district also reported 36 additional hospitalizations over the preceding day.

