Nevada adds more than 2K COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

Nevada recorded 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

A syringe containing the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada recorded 2,470 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths from the disease over the preceding day, according to state data posted Wednesday.

The data posted by Department of Health and Human Services Department raised the state’s cumulative case total to 222,594 and hiked the death toll to 3,066.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s 14-day test positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested who are confirmed to have the disease caused by the new coronavirus, also rebounded to 20.1 percent. The rate had been below the 20 percent threshold for more than a week before Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalizations of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in the state increased for the fifth straight day, rising by 59 to 1,988.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations have been relatively flat recently, but said it expects additional coronavirus patients will begin to enter the health care system “on or about Jan. 4” as a result from added infections that occurred around the Christmas holiday.

New Year’s Eve celebrations could add to the load on the system “a few weeks later,” it said.

Hospitals have gained a little “breathing room” due to slight declines in occupancy rates, including in intensive care units, the trade group said.

“This is occurring while COVID cases are remaining within a high range and is most likely attributed to very low influenza related hospitalizations,” it said. “Currently, only eight patients (statewide) are reportedly hospitalized with flu. None of these flu patients are in the ICU and half are also positive for COVID-19.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.