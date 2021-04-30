Nevada adds more than 500 new COVID-19 cases as deaths trend higher

Nevada on Friday reported 510 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, according to state data.

Clark County Fire Department firefighter Matt Sambol gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Don Lyon, 80, of Las Vegas at Clark County Fire Station #61 on Nellis Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas Monday, April 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevada on Friday reported 510 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures posted by the Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 315,438 cases and 5,464 deaths since the pandemic began.

All of the new deaths recorded occurred in Clark County, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The new cases reported on Friday were well above the moving 14-day average of daily recorded cases, which dropped slightly to 257. Fatalities were just above the average number of daily recorded deaths over the same time period, which rose to four on Friday.

For the fifth day in a row, the state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained at 5.7 percent.

The rate had been declining steadily for about three months before it rose again in April, reaching another peak of 5.9 percent early last week. The rate has been mostly unchanged since then.

State and county health agencies often redistribute the daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

Clark County’s two-week positivity rate also remained unchanged on Thursday, at 5.6 percent, according to state data.

The number of people in Nevada hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases also remained unchanged Friday, at 327.

Clark County on Friday reported 392 new cases, according to the county health district’s coronavirus website.

Cumulative totals for the county rose to 243,942 cases and 4,300 deaths.

