Nevada arrest warrant helps reunite missing California teen with family

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 12:44 pm
 
Connerjack Oswalt is seen in screenshots from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office body camera ...
Connerjack Oswalt is seen in screenshots from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office body camera footage. (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)
Connerjack Oswalt
Connerjack Oswalt

A yearslong search for an autistic teen who disappeared in California came to a heartwarming end last week, thanks in part to a warrant for his arrest issued in Goodsprings.

Connerjack Oswalt, now 19, disappeared from his home in Clearlake, California, in September 2019.

“I never stopped looking for him. There wasn’t a day I wasn’t searching for him, in some form or fashion,” Oswalt’s mother, Suzanne Flint, told The Associated Press.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 9, nearly three years after Oswalt disappeared, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah found an unidentified man in front of a convenience store in the Park City area. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said deputies persuaded the man to get into their patrol car.

“He was cold and shivering. It was a very cold morning,” Wright told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday. “They offered to get him into their patrol vehicle. It was simply a kind gesture to help him get warm.”

Inside the patrol car, deputies persuaded the man to give them his fingerprint, which then was run through a police database, Wright said. Deputies learned that the man was wanted in Goodsprings under the name “Conner Oswald” on charges that he attempted to assault a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper with a rock along Interstate 15 in October.

An online search by a dispatcher then determined that “Oswald” was actually Oswalt, and the missing man was reunited with his family.

“It turned out to be a very miraculous encounter,” Wright said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

