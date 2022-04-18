Nevada arrest warrant helps reunite missing California teen with family

A yearslong search for an autistic teen who disappeared in California came to an end last week, thanks in part to a warrant for his arrest issued in Goodsprings.

Connerjack Oswalt is seen in screenshots from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office body camera footage. (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

A yearslong search for an autistic teen who disappeared in California came to a heartwarming end last week, thanks in part to a warrant for his arrest issued in Goodsprings.

Connerjack Oswalt, now 19, disappeared from his home in Clearlake, California, in September 2019.

“I never stopped looking for him. There wasn’t a day I wasn’t searching for him, in some form or fashion,” Oswalt’s mother, Suzanne Flint, told The Associated Press.

Just after 5 a.m. on April 9, nearly three years after Oswalt disappeared, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah found an unidentified man in front of a convenience store in the Park City area. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said deputies persuaded the man to get into their patrol car.

“He was cold and shivering. It was a very cold morning,” Wright told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday. “They offered to get him into their patrol vehicle. It was simply a kind gesture to help him get warm.”

Inside the patrol car, deputies persuaded the man to give them his fingerprint, which then was run through a police database, Wright said. Deputies learned that the man was wanted in Goodsprings under the name “Conner Oswald” on charges that he attempted to assault a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper with a rock along Interstate 15 in October.

An online search by a dispatcher then determined that “Oswald” was actually Oswalt, and the missing man was reunited with his family.

“It turned out to be a very miraculous encounter,” Wright said.

