Nevada bar exam postponed because of software problem

A remote Nevada bar exam for prospective lawyers, which was to start Tuesday, has been postponed after officials found a glitch in the test software.

A remote Nevada bar exam for prospective lawyers, which was to start Tuesday, has been postponed after officials found a glitch in the test software. Shown is the Nevada Supreme Court. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A remote Nevada bar exam for prospective lawyers, which was to start Tuesday, has been postponed after officials found a glitch in the test software.

The two-day, open-book exam was rescheduled by the state’s Supreme Court for Aug. 11 and 12 at the request of the Nevada Board of Bar Examiners.

“We have been pre-testing the software used to administer the bar exam remotely. The pre-testing revealed a problem the vendor is correcting this weekend,” Brian Kunzi, director of admissions for the State Bar of Nevada, said in a news release. “With the exam scheduled to start Tuesday, this does not leave time for a final pre-test of the software. Rather than risk problems during the exam, the decision was made to postpone the exam.”

The state has planned to use a software platform provided by ILG Technologies to administer bar exams online.

In May, the high court ordered changes to the bar exam in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision also eliminated a multistate bar exam, which has 200 multiple choice questions and is developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.