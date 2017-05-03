Nevada brothel owner breached codes, records show

Business owner Dennis Hof (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Brothel owner Dennis Hof will have to answer to Nye County officials for possible violations at one of his prostitution houses.

County records show the Area 51 Death Valley Cathouse committed several code violations, including employing prostitutes who did not have proper working permits and health clearances.

A February inspection by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office found half of the 12 prostitutes had expired work permits and medical clearances.

Prostitution is legal in Nye County. Prostitutes are required to renew their working permits every quarter and be tested by a medical professional at least once a week.

Hof could not immediately be reached for comment. His hearing is set for May 17.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.