Nevada, California nurses ratify 4-year deal with Dignity Health

Registered nurses in Nevada and California ratified a four-year contract with Dignity Health giving them a wage increase and additional safety protections.

The California Nurses Association and National Nurses Organizing Committee announced Monday that the labor agreement covers more than 14,000 nurses.

“As we face yet another surge of Covid-19 patients filling up our hospitals, we are proud to have achieved additional health and safety protections for our RNs and patients,” said CNA/NNOC President and registered nurse Sandy Reding.

The contract provides a number of protections for nurses such as additional personal protective equipment, tuition reimbursement and a 13.5 percent wage increase over four years.

