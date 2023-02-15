Nevada called ‘child care desert’ in state board report

Nearly three-quarters of Nevada children ages 5 and younger don’t have access to a licensed child care provider, according to the report.

Lorenzo smiles at Miss Brenda while Zoe plays in the background at Rising Star Preschool & Childcare in Las Vegas on June 16, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A new state report has found that, despite the high demand for child care in Nevada, nearly 75 percent of children ages 5 and younger don’t have access to a licensed provider.

The Governor’s Workforce Development Board was scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon to consider approving a 128-page child care policy report from its Childcare Working Group.

As Nevada businesses experience worker shortages, the lack of affordable and accessible child care is a major factor, state officials say.

The board voted in December to create the working group because that problem has continued despite “significant financial investment” to strengthen the state’s child care system, according to the chair of the working group, Susan Brager, who is also a member of the Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents.

The group has met a few times since early January and will present a final report on its findings to state legislators for the current legislative session.

“Nevada’s economic recovery post-pandemic has bounced back, but Nevada businesses are still struggling to find workers while parents can’t find affordable and accessible child care,” Brager wrote in a letter included with the report.

The board was also scheduled to hear a presentation Wednesday about the results of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation’s child care survey, which was open from mid-December through mid-January. More than 500 businesses responded.

‘Child care desert’

A draft report released to Las Vegas Review-Journal notes that every county in the state — urban or rural — is a “child care desert.”

The report says “sweeping policy changes” are needed so that the state’s child care system is “adequate and accessible to all working families.”

It also says demand for child care in Nevada is high, with more than 65 percent of children living in households where both parents work, but where the overwhelming majority — 74 percent — of children ages 5 and younger don’t have access to licensed child care.

“Child care costs are a huge concern and in Nevada are often more expensive than college tuition,” the report read.

Funding audit recommended

The report notes that $571 million in federal coronavirus relief money was allocated in Nevada for child care-related purposes.

One of the policy recommendations calls for conducting an independent audit of the funding that was allocated to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

“It is unclear how much of each of these funding buckets were allocated, encumbered, spent, what is remaining, and how much, if any, was returned to the Federal government as unspent funding,” the report states.

Recommendations also include using existing public spaces like public libraries, recreation centers, schools and state government buildings to provide onsite child care.

The report also calls for expanding partnerships with local nonprofits and providing a tax incentive for businesses to provide child care, increasing wages for child care providers and eliminating licensing and regulatory barriers.

