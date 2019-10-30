Nevada corrections officer killed in US 95 crash identified

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that just before 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the corrections officer hit the back of an NDOT truck driving slowly on U.S. Highway 95.

Nathanial Poulopoulos (Nevada Department of Corrections)

One person was killed in a crash on northbound U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the state corrections officer who was killed Tuesday afternoon after rear-ending a Nevada Department of Transportation truck.

He was 28-year-old Nathanial Poulopoulos, according to the coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were pending Wednesday morning.

Poulopoulos had worked for the Nevada Department of Corrections for 16 months, according to department spokesman Scott Kelley. He worked at Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp in Indian Springs and was on his way to work when the crash occurred, Kelley said.

He was a military veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq before being honorably discharged, and he is survived by his fiancee and two daughters, Kelley said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has said that just before 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, the corrections officer hit the back of an NDOT truck driving slowly on the left shoulder of northbound U.S. Highway 95, near Kyle Canyon Road, during freeway maintenance. Poulopoulos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol was looking to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information can contact troopers at 702-432-5084.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

