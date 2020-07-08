Nevada COVID-19 infection rate 5 times higher, antibody tests show

The first coronavirus antibody study in the state by public health officials shows that about 2.3 percent of adult residents in Washoe County have been infected.

A registered nurse draws blood from Harlem resident Saundra Maynard during a COVID-19 antibody test drive. Results of the first coronavirus antibody study by Nevada public health authorities indicate that about 2.3 percent of adult residents in Washoe County have been infected. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Results of the first coronavirus antibody study by Nevada public health authorities indicate that about 2.3 percent of adult residents in Washoe County have been infected. This is roughly five times the rate of cases diagnosed through nasal-swab testing.

The study, released Wednesday, included 1,270 randomly selected households from 128 unique census blocks in Washoe County. There were 234 adult participants who responded and provided a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test on June 9 and 10.

Unlike a nasal-swab diagnostic test, which indicates whether a person is currently infected, a blood test for antibodies shows whether a person has previously been infected. Many people who were infected with the virus may have had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. As a result, they may not have known they were infected and never sought testing.

The study’s findings also suggest that the percentage of COVID-19-related deaths in the state is lower than what has been reported. The fatality rate based on individuals testing positive for the disease is 3.66. However, since many more people have apparently been infected, the fatality rate from the disease is approximately 0.81 percent, according to the new study.

The study was conducted by the Washoe County Health District, University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Community Health Sciences and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

