Nevada COVID positivity rate nears goal set by WHO

Updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services put Nevada’s cumulative totals at 300,680 cases and 5,161 deaths.

Licensed nurse Marcia Eason receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Touro University Nevada physician assistant student Erica Moran at the Adult Day Care Center of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada public health officials on Friday reported 265 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in the state.

Updated numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services put Nevada’s cumulative totals at 300,680 cases and 5,161 deaths.

New cases reported Friday were above the two-week moving average of 209 per day. Over the same period, Nevada averaged five deaths per day.

Numbers posted to the state’s coronavirus data page showed 309 people with either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in the state as of Friday. That’s a decrease of 22 patients from the previous day, according to the web page.

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped 0.1 percentage points to 5.1 percent, according to the state data. The World Health Organization recommends that governments maintain a 5 percent rate for 14 straight days before beginning to reopen.

All four major metrics tracked by the state have been trending lower since at least mid-January.

In Clark County, the 14-day positivity rate reached 5.2 percent Friday, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous day.

County numbers are included in statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.