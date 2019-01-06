Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dies from apparent suicide

Two-time killer Scott Dozier stands for a hearing about his death sentence at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, July 27, 2017. Dozier was advised by his attorney and others to seek an appellate trial, but wished to be put to death. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing about his execution at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Two-time killer Scott Dozier leaves the courtroom after his hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Dozier, who is on death row and is asking a judge to force the state to carry out his execution. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Death row inmate Scott Dozier died from an apparent suicide Saturday afternoon, the Department of Corrections announced.

Dozier, 48, was pronounced dead about 4:35 p.m. by emergency medical staff at Ely State Prison.

He was committed from Clark County on Dec. 11, 2007, and sentenced to death for first-degree murder and robbery in the killing of Jeremiah Miller.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said Dozier was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, and that he was alone in his cell at the time.

Dozier recently had been put in isolation after he made repeated threats about suicide and went to lengths to follow through on his comments, according to papers filed in federal court by the Department of Corrections. In a phone interview with the Review-Journal on Dec. 19, Dozier denied he attempted to take his own life.

“The state’s responsibility is to execute me,” he said at the time. “I’ve been ready to go for two years now.”

The inmate was first scheduled to die in November 2017, but his execution has been canceled twice after orders from Las Vegas judges. His most recent scheduled execution was stopped in July after drug company Alvogen sued the prison system over the use of its sedative midazolam.

Santina said on Saturday evening that she did not immediately know if Dozier was placed on suicide watch after his recent comments, but it’s the department’s policy to put any inmate that mental health staff believe to be suicidal on watch.

“If an inmate gives us any indication that he thought of harming himself in any way, we put them on suicide watch,” she said.

Inmates who are placed on suicide watch don’t have access to clothes, sheets or blankets that they could use to harm themselves, she said. Instead, they are given special materials made with “thick canvas” that cannot be torn or used to choke somebody.

She said it would have been up to mental health care staff at the Ely prison to decide when to place Dozier on suicide watch, and when to take him off.

Dozier’s death on Saturday is under investigation, she said.

“All suicides are handled that way,” Santina said.

Investigators from the department’s Inspector General’s Office and the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the prison Saturday.

