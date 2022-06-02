97°F
Nevada DMV computers down statewide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2022 - 1:54 pm
 
A Department of Motor Vehicles sign in Las Vegas is seen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A statewide computer system for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles was down Thursday.

Kevin Malone, spokesman for the DMV, said the outage started Thursday afternoon.

“DMV systems are temporarily down for online, kiosk and in-person services,” Malone said in an email. “The offices are able to issue movement permits, but that’s all.”

Just before 2 p.m., Malone said that services for in-person customers had been restored, but that online and kiosk services continued to be down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

