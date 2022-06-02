Nevada DMV computers experience brief outage

Kevin Malone, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, said the outage started Thursday afternoon.

A Department of Motor Vehicles sign in Las Vegas is seen. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A statewide computer system for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles was down Thursday.

Kevin Malone, spokesman for the DMV, said the outage started Thursday afternoon.

“DMV systems are temporarily down for online, kiosk and in-person services,” Malone said in an email. “The offices are able to issue movement permits, but that’s all.”

Just before 2 p.m., Malone said that services for in-person customers had been restored.

Malone said all services except the MyDMV portal were restored around 3 p.m. He said kiosks and web services outside of MyDMV were operational.

