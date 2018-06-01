Nevada DMV experiences brief statewide computer outage

Processing drivers licenses, vehicle registrations and other services were briefly unavailable Friday morning, when the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reported a statewide computer outage.

People walk through the line at the DMV office at 2701 E. Sahara Ave., in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was unclear what caused the DMV’s computers to go down around 9:50 a.m., spokesman Kevin Malone said. The system was restored by 10:10 a.m., but service was “spotty” for some time.

When DMV computers are unable to operate, workers are able to process only movement permits and distribute advisory forms and brochures, Malone said.

“We tell people that they can leave or wait for the computers to come back on,” Malone said. “It’s their option.”

